Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 363.9 points or 2.39% at 15607.46 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.3%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.21%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.06%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.8%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.52%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.42%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.97%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.81%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.75%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 238.17 or 0.5% at 48121.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.25 points or 0.64% at 14402.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.54 points or 1.32% at 20827.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.65 points or 1.26% at 6783.16.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 531 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

