Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 81.8 points or 1.86% at 4483.98 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (up 8.49%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 8.33%),Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 6%),Aarti Surfactants Ltd (up 5.93%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 5.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd (up 5.63%), Prakash Industries Ltd (up 5.11%), Orient Cement Ltd (up 4.92%), Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.92%), and BASF India Ltd (up 4.58%).

On the other hand, Coromandel International Ltd (down 1.85%), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 1.32%), and Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 238.17 or 0.5% at 48121.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.25 points or 0.64% at 14402.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.54 points or 1.32% at 20827.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.65 points or 1.26% at 6783.16.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 531 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

