Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 53.07 points or 2.18% at 2489.67 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 4.41%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 4.37%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.05%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.83%),DLF Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.5%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.85%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.67%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.18%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 238.17 or 0.5% at 48121.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.25 points or 0.64% at 14402.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.54 points or 1.32% at 20827.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.65 points or 1.26% at 6783.16.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 531 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

