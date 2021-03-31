TCS, SpiceJet, KNR Constructions in spotlight

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has renewed its strategic partnership and services footprint with Nationwide Building Society, the world's largest building society and one of the largest savings and mortgage providers in the UK, to help strengthen the latter's enterprise agility and operational resilience.
