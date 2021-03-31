TCS, SpiceJet, KNR Constructions in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has renewed its strategic partnership and services footprint with Nationwide Building Society, the world's largest building society and one of the largest savings and mortgage providers in the UK, to help strengthen the latter's enterprise agility and operational resilience.

SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avenue Capital Group, New York for a strategic alliance in respect of the financing, acquisition and sale and lease‐back of 50 new planes to be ordered by the airline.

SJVN has been awarded 70 MW grid connected Solar Power Project in the state of Gujarat.

VA TECH WABAG has completed the Financial Closure for its Hybrid Annuity Model ('HAM') project received from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation ('BUIDC0').

KNR Constructions said the company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for Six laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH - 66 (old NH-17) from Design Ch. 258+818 (Ex. km 27.840 of Kozhikode bypass) to Design Chainage 298+500 (Ex. km 304.250) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Kerala.

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced addition of two new PPP projects in the company's portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)