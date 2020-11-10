TCS to acquire Postbank Systems from Deutsche Bank

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises for third consecutive session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd soars 0.93%, rises for fifth straight session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd stays supported
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced an agreement under which the company will acquire 100% of the shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.
PBS is the full-range captive IT service provider that provides project management, application management and infrastructure support services to Postbank and other subsidiaries of Deutsche Bank. PBS and its around 1,500 employees will become part of TCS, deepening the relationship between the two organizations. This will further add to TCS' scale in Germany and strengthen its growth outlook.
The transaction is subject to both parties finalizing further agreements, which they intend to do by end 2020. Furthermore, the transaction is subject to customary regulatory and governmental approvals.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 November 2020. Shares of TCS rose 0.65% to settle at Rs 2,725.90 yesterday.
TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU