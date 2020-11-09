Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 14.5 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd tumbled 5.95% to Rs 2180. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15829 shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 5.77% to Rs 482. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped 4.60% to Rs 2229.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22757 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd pared 4.46% to Rs 270. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4605 shares in the past one month.

