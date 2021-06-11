TCS transforms customer experience for Alcatel-Lucent

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has designed and delivered a key customer experience transformation program for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), a leading provider of communications, networking, and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, to drive improved sales velocity and revenue growth.
TCS has been ALE's growth and transformation partner for several years and has contributed to many of its strategic initiatives such as co-creating a next generation unified communication platform and digitally transforming its IT landscape across the business value chain. To accelerate its next wave of growth, ALE wanted to redefine and enrich the customer and partner experience to build long lasting relationships.
The company partnered with TCS to redesign its customer engagement processes across the value chain and reinvent its engagement with more than 2,800 global business partners.
TCS helped the company digitally transform B2B customer engagement processes across all touch points and across the customer journey from market to lead, lead to order, and service to success using Salesforce Sales Cloud, Community Cloud, Service Cloud and Salesforce Lightning. The reimagined customer-centric approach has allowed ALE to serve customers better and deliver consistent, enhanced experiences, leading to significant improvement in sales velocity and revenue growth.
