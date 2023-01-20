TCS wins deal from jet maker Bombardier

The IT major will help Bombardier drive its organization-wide IT and digital transformation that aims to enhance agility.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by Bombardier, a global leader in aviation, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets.

TCS will modernize the aviation leader's legacy systems that support its engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket services and defense activities. TCS will deploy and integrate new systems around the S/4 HANA ERP platform. This transformation of its application estate is expected to help Bombardier reduce technology debt, accelerate its cloud journey, promote innovation, and drive growth. Additionally, TCS will transform Bombardier's IT operating model using AI, machine learning, data and cloud services to enhance agility, resilience and user experience.

David Murray, senior vice president, transformation, operational excellence and information technology, Bombardier, commented: "Bombardier will undertake powerful IT and digital transformations to unlock further potential in strategic growth areas including accelerating digital service offerings, sustainable aircraft designs and defense all while continuing to progress lean manufacturing and operational excellence programs. We are confident our collaboration with TCS will be the engine that drives the innovation needed to make Bombardier's IT systems operate with new, advanced infrastructure powered by AI, machine learning and cloud technology."

Amit Bajaj, president, North America, TCS, said, "We are excited to partner with Bombardier in transforming their core enterprise functions across supply chain, manufacturing, aftermarket, and information technology leveraging our twin strategy of SAP S/4 HANA-led ERP transformation and AI driven IT operating model transformation. This underscores the continued trust of our customers in Quebec, further building upon our investments in this important Canadian region."

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

