Brand Concepts consolidated net profit rises 244.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Brand Concepts rose 244.19% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.67% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.2925.8012.7310.664.411.503.630.932.960.86

