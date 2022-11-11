Brand Concepts consolidated net profit rises 244.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 71.67% to Rs 44.29 croreNet profit of Brand Concepts rose 244.19% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.67% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.2925.80 72 OPM %12.7310.66 -PBDT4.411.50 194 PBT3.630.93 290 NP2.960.86 244
