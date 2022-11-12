Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.44% to Rs 9.54 croreNet profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 22.54% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.44% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.5419.25 -50 OPM %4.935.09 -PBDT1.152.03 -43 PBT1.071.95 -45 NP1.101.42 -23
