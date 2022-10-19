Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 49.51 points or 0.75% at 6630.96 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 5.47%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 4.98%),NCC Ltd (up 4.92%),Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 4.8%),Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (up 3.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (up 3.52%), ITD Cementation India Ltd (up 3.51%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.48%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (up 3.34%), and PSP Projects Ltd (up 2.99%).

On the other hand, Data Patterns (India) Ltd (down 2.47%), Astral Ltd (down 2%), and Atul Auto Ltd (down 1.85%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 301.69 or 0.51% at 59262.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.35 points or 0.49% at 17572.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.79 points or 0.52% at 28900.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.08 points or 0.41% at 8887.93.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

