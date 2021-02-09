TCS wins Salesforce Innovation Award in Media category

-
-
For transformation and enhancement of customer experience for Equifax UKTata Consultancy Services announced that it has won the 2020 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Media Industry category for helping Equifax UK deliver enhanced customer experiences.
With TCS' support, Equifax UK has transformed its business to engage customers more effectively, streamline consumer workflows and integrate Equifax's contact center into a Customer Relationship Management system using Salesforce Service Cloud.
TCS has been a preferred partner to Equifax since 2004 and has helped Equifax transform its legacy case management platform to meet the data regulatory requirements under stringent timelines in the UK and EU region.
TCS' Salesforce practice helps customers maximize their Salesforce investments by using it as a platform for innovation, to enhance customer and employee experiences, build proactive service models and drive superior business outcomes. Using its extensive technology expertise and deep industry knowledge, TCS supports global Salesforce implementations, legacy CRM modernizations and migrations, CX transformations, contact center and service optimization, CPQ and quote-to-cash, analytics and visualization, and MuleSoft integrations.
