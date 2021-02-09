Rhizen Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Umbralisib

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals (associate company of Alembic Pharmaceuticals) announced that its novel next generation PI3K-delta inhibitor, Umbralisib, which was licensed to TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX), has secured US FDA accelerated approval for the treatment of:

- adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 based regimen, and

- adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapy.

Accelerated approval was granted for these indications, under a priority review (MZL), based on the results of the Phase 2 UNITY-NHL Trial (NCT02793583); in MZL, an ORR of 49% with 16% complete responses and in FL an ORR of 43% with 3% complete responses were achieved, respectively.

Umbralisib was earlier granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the treatment of MZL and orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of MZL and FL.

Umbralisib is a novel, next generation, oral, once daily, inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3 kinase (PI3K) delta and casein kinase 1 (CK1) epsilon and and was discovered by Rhizen Pharma and subsequently licensed to TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) at an IND stage (TGR 1202) in 2012. In 2014, both parties entered into a licensing agreement as a part of which TGTX obtained worldwide rights and Rhizen has retained commercialization rights for India while also being the manufacturing and supply partner for Umbralisib.

