Ramco Systems joins hands with Navigine and Hipla Technologies

Amid the race to ensure workplace safety following the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramco Systems has joined forces with U.S. based Navigine and Singapore-based Hipla Technologies in enabling technology solutions to monitor and measure safedistancing, thereby facilitating contact tracing at workplace.

As an immediate response to the pandemic, Ramco Systems had augmented their existing facial recognition-based attendance, RamcoGEEK with thermal screening, to enable touchless experience. Sensing the urgent need for holistic contact tracing and safe distancing approaches to ensure workplace health and safety, Ramco Systems has partnered with two start-ups -- U.S. based start-up Navigine and Singapore-based Hipla Technologies to leverage Real-Time Location System (RTLS) and CCTV-based Artificial Intelligence to detect safe-distancing violations within the workplace, enabling necessary health and safety protocols aligned with organizational policies.

In partnership with Hipla, Ramco will leverage CCTV-based videos to detect safe-distancing violations crowd density controls and enable contact tracing. This is achieved by running advanced AI algorithms offered both on cloud as well as on premise models. In places where CCTV is not available, RamcoGEEK will draw upon the indoor navigation capabilities of Navigine through RTLS. The latter can pinpoint the exact location of the employee in real-time so as to map breaches of safe-distancing by location, time and persons contacted. This is possible by leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-based access cards distributed to employees which constantly relays information to the wireless IoT Gateways across the workplace.

Further to any self-declaration by an employee being diagnosed with COVID-19, the solution can alert the human resource or health and safety officer of the history of breaches and identities of those who were in close proximity to facilitate contact tracing. This would help the organization to anonymously notify the coworkers to prompt immediate testing given the incidence of risk. This will also allow identification of contaminated workspaces within the workplace to be quarantined and disinfected.

The RamcoGEEK platform integrates this information along with existing facial recognition-based attendance, thermal screening, mask detection, and context-aware pre-screening health survey data of an employee to provide a holistic view of organizational health and safety through real-time analytics and drilldown dashboards. A demonstration of RamcoGEEK's Safe Distancing Dashboards for Workplace Health and Safety can be found here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbIaf9ptumk

