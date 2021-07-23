Zomato, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp to be watched

Shares of Zomato, one of the leading food services platforms in India in terms of value of food sold, will list on the bourses today, 23 July 2021. The issue price is Rs 76 per share.

Wipro launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow's Now Platform. Using FieldX, manufacturing organizations can enhance and scale-up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday launched an advanced, 'connected', and feature-rich new Maestro Edge 125. The new scooter offers a connected and distinctive experience with its enhanced aesthetics, modern technology, and edgy design.

Tata Power Company signed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 22nd July 2021 with Tata Power International Pte. (TPIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for sale of 100% equity shares held in Trust Energy Resources Pte (TERPL), another wholly owned subsidiary of the company for a consideration of $285.64 million.

IndiaMART InterMESH reported consolidated total income to Rs 211 crore in Q1 FY22, up 13% y-o-y. Consolidated net profit rose 19% to Rs 88 crore as compared to Rs. 74 crore in Q1 FY21.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers informed that the board of directors of the company at its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, shall, inter-alia, also consider, the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares.

Allcargo Logistics said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 6 August 2021 to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company.

PSP Projects secured new work orders worth Rs 82.79 crore till date in the financial year 2021-22 for institutional and industrial projects from various clients.

