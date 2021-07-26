RIL, ITC, ICICI Bank to react to their Q1 earnings

Reliance Industries (RIL) reported 4.2% rise in consolidated net profit after tax (after exceptional item) to Rs 13806 crore on a 57.4% increase in revenue to Rs 158862 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. EBITDA increased by 27.6% to Rs 27,550 crore from Rs 21,585 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year due to robust performances across businesses, led by O2C and Digital Services.

ITC reported 28.6% rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3013 crore on a 36.7% increase in net revenue to Rs 12133 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA rose 50.8% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 3992 crore.

ICICI Bank reported 78% rise in net profit to Rs 4616 crore on a 18% increase in net interest income to Rs 10936 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Ambuja Cement reported 91.9% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 877 crore on a 51.82% increase in net sales to Rs 6899 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA rose 62.68% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 1827 crore.

NTPC informed that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, the second unit of 800 MW capacity of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (2 x 800 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 53450 MW and 66875 MW respectively.

IndusInd Bank said its board approved raising up to Rs 30,000 crore capital through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode such as through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / American Depository Receipts (ADRs) / Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, or combinations on a private placement basis thereof.

TVS Motor Company on Sunday announced the launch of BS-VI TVS NTORQ 125 with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) in Nepal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)