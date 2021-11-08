Tech Mahindra Ltd jumps around 3%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1550, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.6% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.1% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1550, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 18022.1. The Sensex is at 60372.11, up 0.51%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 10.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35334.25, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

