Carysil Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Nava Ltd and P I Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2023.

Carysil Ltd surged 8.39% to Rs 496.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7644 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd spiked 8.19% to Rs 653.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29171 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd soared 7.98% to Rs 863.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33953 shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd advanced 7.80% to Rs 273.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81780 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd jumped 7.33% to Rs 3350. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7712 shares in the past one month.

