Tech Mahindra Ltd stays supported

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1555, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.83% in last one year as compared to a 53.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.29% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1555, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18319.3. The Sensex is at 61474.19, down 0.39%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 6.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37106.35, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1551.85, up 0.84% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 83.83% in last one year as compared to a 53.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.29% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

