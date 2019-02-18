Tech Mahindra may gain on buyback plan

said that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on 21 February 2019, to consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

said that the company received a written communication from the US FDA, about the issuance of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for FTO VII, its formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam. This site was included in the warning letter received from US in November, 2015. Subsequently, the site was audited by US in March 2017 for which the company received in November 2017, wherein the site's status remained unchanged. The site was again audited in October 2018. Based on the company's responses and follow up actions, the US has concluded that this inspection is "closed" and has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAi). The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

said that a Joint Venture Company in the name of Hooghly (HCSL) has been formed between (CSL) and & (HDPEL), in which is the major shareholder. The ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of new yard at HCSL was performed on 16 February 2019. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

Sail informed that in connection with the Strategic Disinvestment of 100% of its stake in (ASP) at Durgapur, the company had issued "Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM)" and "Expression of lnterest (EoI) Request". The EoIs received in response to the above have been annulled. It is also informed that fresh process in this regard has been initiated with the approval of the and revised PIM and EoI request will be issued shortly. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 15 February 2019.

PNC Infratech received Letter of Award (LoA) from (PWD) for the project of 'Widening and Strengthening of 63.65 km long to (Two Lane with Paved Shoulders) in the District of - Kheri, U.P.' for a contract value of Rs 186.48 crore. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

