Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 274.60 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 6.33% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 274.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 350.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales274.60350.11 -22 OPM %17.1514.96 -PBDT57.1254.47 5 PBT40.2444.13 -9 NP30.7428.91 6

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:20 IST

