Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 274.60 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 6.33% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 274.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 350.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.274.60350.1117.1514.9657.1254.4740.2444.1330.7428.91

