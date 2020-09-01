Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 274.60 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 6.33% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 274.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 350.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales274.60350.11 -22 OPM %17.1514.96 -PBDT57.1254.47 5 PBT40.2444.13 -9 NP30.7428.91 6
