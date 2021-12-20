TECHNOE and KPTL divest 49% stake held in JV Kohima-Mariani Transmission

-
Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TECHNO) and Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL), a joint venture partner in Kohima-Mariani Transmission (KMTL), today successfully completed transfer of 49% stake (26% by TECHNO and 23% by KPTL) in KMTL to Apraava Energy (formerly known as CLP India).
KMTL is a joint venture between TECHNO and KPTL wherein, TECHNO holding 26% and KPTL 74% equity. TECHNO and KPTL had entered into a binding agreement in July 2019 with Apraava Energy to sell their respective stake in KMTL.
KMTL was set-up to implement a transmission system under North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme (NERSS-VI) on BOOM basis.
The Project was won under a competitive bidding process conducted by PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL). The Project involved design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of new 400/220 KV, 7 x 167 MVA 16 Bay GIS substation at New Kohima, Nagaland along with 254 ckms of 400 KV transmission line.
