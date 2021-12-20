TVS Motor integrates what3words into TVS Connect app

For seamless navigation experience and accuracy

TVS Motor Company announced the integration of the innovative location technology, what3words into its customer app - TVS Connect.

Beginning today, TVS Connect users can share and navigate to any location using three simple words. Illustrative of its industry-leading commitment to a superior customer experience through technology prowess, TVS Motor Company has become the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring this unique addressing system to its customers. what3words is an easy way to identify precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 3-metre squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address.

For example, ///routine.ballpoint.snares is the what3words address for TVS Motor Company's HQ precise entrance in Chennai. Integrating what3words into the TVS Connect app allows customers to navigate the world more efficiently and meet friends and fellow riders in places without street addresses, such as scenic roadside viewpoints or community ride meeting points.

