Technology Has Brought Equalization In The Society With COVID-19: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, said that Indian economy is on the path of revival and women will play a leading role in the post COVID-19 economy. "Women's economic contribution will be included going forward, which has been close to negligible till now," he said adding that women entrepreneurs can become business aggregators in the country.

Mr Pradhan said, "With COVID-19, technology has brought equalization in the society. There will be an exponential growth in the use of technology for conducting business. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the stimulus packages being announced, the Central and State governments are working towards securing both lives and livelihoods of people. He also spoke about the city gas distribution network in the country."

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19, Mr Pradhan said that the world has changed and India has been able to set a benchmark in such a difficult situation. "India has maintained its supply chain without any disruption and provided medicines and other essential commodities to about 120 countries," said Mr Pradhan.

