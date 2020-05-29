Currency In Circulation Gains 0.9% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported that currency in circulation rose 0.9% on the week to stand at Rs 26.11 lakh crore as on 22 May 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.8% on the week to Rs 31.20 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 18.4% on a year ago basis compared to 14.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has risen by 6.7% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 0.8%.

