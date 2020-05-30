India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.01 billion in the week ended 22 May

-
Foreign exchange reserves rises by US$ 12.24 billion over March 2020India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 3.01 billion to US$ 490.04 billion in the week ended 22 May 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 487.04 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 451.71 billion in the week ended 22 May 2020 from US$ 448.67 billion a week ago.
The gold asset also eased to US$ 32.78 billion from US$ 32.91 billion a week ago.
SDRs were flat at US$ 1.43 billion in the week ended 22 May 2020.
India's foreign exchange reserves moved up by US$ 12.24 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 70.05 billion over a year ago level.
