Currency In Circulation Gains Around 9% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation rose 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 26.65 lakh crore as on July 3 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained by 0.5% on the week to Rs 31.79 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.3% on a year ago basis compared to 13.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by nearly 9% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 5%.

