TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 37.40 croreNet loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 37.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.4030.78 22 OPM %-9.6843.11 -PBDT-3.6713.21 PL PBT-3.8912.98 PL NP-3.9612.65 PL
