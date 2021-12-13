Tega Industries soars on debut

Shares of Tega Industries were currently trading at Rs 737.35 on the BSE, at a premium of 62.77% as against the issue price of Rs 453.

The scrip was listed at Rs 753, representing a premium of 66.23% to the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the scrip has hit a high of 767.10 and a low of 721. Over 6.57 lakh shares of the company have changed hands in the counter till now.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Tega Industries was subscribed 219.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2021 and it closed on 3 December 2021. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 443-453.

The offer comprised an offer for sale by selling shareholders of upto 1,36,69,478 equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders. Promoter Madan Mohan Mohanka post-issue shareholding shall decrease to 8.1% from 13.07% while Manish Mohanka's shareholding shall decrease to 11% from 11.98%.

Ahead of the IPO, Teja Industries on 30 November 2021, finalized allocation of 41,00,842 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 453 per share, aggregating to Rs 185.76 crore.

Tega Industries is a manufacturer and distributor of specialized, critical, and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry. Globally, the company is the second largest producer of polymer-based mill liners in terms of revenues as of June 30, 2021, in a near oligopolistic market structure. It is present across the value chain of a mineral processing site, providing a wide range of products and solutions for processing across different stages of mineral processing. The company's mineral processing and material handling products offering covers a wide range of solutions in the mining equipment, aggregates equipment and the mineral consumables industry.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.88 crore on a total income of Rs 173.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)