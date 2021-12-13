Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 56.71 points or 1.58% at 3656.05 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.07%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.05%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.96%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.52%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.44%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.32%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.15%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.15%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.93%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 2.34%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.15%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 321.68 or 0.55% at 59108.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.25 points or 0.6% at 17616.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 272.24 points or 0.93% at 29533.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.47 points or 0.74% at 9045.34.

On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 678 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

