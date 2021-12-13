Tega Industries, Vedanta, UltraTech Cement in focus

-
ALSO READ
Balkrishna Industries commences trial production at Aurangabad facility
Endurance Technologies commences production of ABS modulators at Waluj unit
Board of Balkrishna Industries approves capex of Rs 350 cr for its old Waluj plant
Endurance Technologies commences commercial production at new plant in Waluj
Godrej Properties successfully launches Godrej Woods in Noida
-
Shares of Tega Industries will debut on the bourses today, December 13. The issue price is Rs 453 per equity share.
Vedanta said the board of directors of the company has approved second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 18, 2021.
UltraTech Cement informed it had participated in the e-auction of Ravur Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder.
Godrej Properties has acquired 100% issued and paid-up share capital of Yerwada Developers Private Limited (YDPL).
Union Bank of India said that CRISIL Ratings had assigned a rating of 'CRISIL AA /Stable' on the additional tier-I bonds (Basel III) of the bank worth Rs 1,500 crore.
Antony Waste Handling Cell informed that its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has received letter of intent for contract namely 'Door to Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste to Disposal Site and Operation & Maintenance of Equipment/Machineries' from City - Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation ('NDMC').
Endurance Technologies informed commencement of commercial production at the company's new plant situated at MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj, Aurangabad from 11th December, 2021.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has made a strategic investment in RIGlmmune Inc., a biopharmaceutical research company cofounded by two prominent Yale University professors.
IRB Infrastructure Developers said that Pathankot Mandi Highway Private Limited- Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company (the SPV), has achieved financial closure for the Project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border in Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU