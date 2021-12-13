Tega Industries, Vedanta, UltraTech Cement in focus

Shares of Tega Industries will debut on the bourses today, December 13. The issue price is Rs 453 per equity share.

Vedanta said the board of directors of the company has approved second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 18, 2021.

UltraTech Cement informed it had participated in the e-auction of Ravur Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder.

Godrej Properties has acquired 100% issued and paid-up share capital of Yerwada Developers Private Limited (YDPL).

Union Bank of India said that CRISIL Ratings had assigned a rating of 'CRISIL AA /Stable' on the additional tier-I bonds (Basel III) of the bank worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Antony Waste Handling Cell informed that its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has received letter of intent for contract namely 'Door to Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste to Disposal Site and Operation & Maintenance of Equipment/Machineries' from City - Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation ('NDMC').

Endurance Technologies informed commencement of commercial production at the company's new plant situated at MIDC Industrial Area, Waluj, Aurangabad from 11th December, 2021.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has made a strategic investment in RIGlmmune Inc., a biopharmaceutical research company cofounded by two prominent Yale University professors.

IRB Infrastructure Developers said that Pathankot Mandi Highway Private Limited- Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company (the SPV), has achieved financial closure for the Project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border in Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

