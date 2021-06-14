Japan Nikkei rises 0.7%

Japan stock market finished session higher on Monday, 14 June 2021, as risk sentiments improved on eased concerns about the U. S. Federal Reserve tapering stimulus and after official data showed that Japan's seasonally adjusted index for production rising 2.9% in April from the previous month. Meanwhile, sentiments also boosted up after the government lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency in Olympics city Tokyo and downgraded it to quasi-emergency state in three prefectures.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 213.07 points, or 0.74%, to 29,161.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange inclined 5.73 points, or 0.29%, to 1,959.75.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section decreased to 854 million shares from 1,221 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover decreased to 1.964.64 billion yen from 2,908.25 billion yen in previous session.

Total 20 sectors of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended higher, with Marine Transportation, Rubber Products, Metal Products, Electric Appliances, Securities & Commodities Futures, Glass & Ceramics Products, and Chemicals sectors being notable gainers, while Construction, Banks, Iron & Steel, Real Estate, and Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services issues were notable losers.

Shares of marine transportation, rubber product and metal product issues gained. Mitsui O. S.

K. Lines gained 1%, while Kawasaki Kisen rose 1.8%. Nippon Yusen added 2.3%. Bridgestone advanced 1.3%, while Yokohama Rubber gained 2.9%.

Tech-linked shares followed their U. S. peers higher, with industrial robotics maker Fanuc jumping 3.2%, while Keyence added 2.7%. M3 rose 4.5%.

Financial stocks lost ground, with Mizuho Financial Group down 0.9% and MUFG dropping 1%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.526 following a recent climb past the 90.3 level. The Japanese yen traded at 109.65 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.5 seen against the greenback last week

