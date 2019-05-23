Tejas Networks gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Capital gets revision in rating of ST debt programme
Premier Explosives gets reaffirmation in rating for LoC
Rane Brake Lining gets reaffirmation in credit ratings
Volumes spurt at Tejas Networks Ltd counter
Tejas Networks consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the December 2018 quarter
-
From ICRATejas Networks announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LOC) at [ICRA] A (pronounced as ICRA A). The outlook on the long term rating is Positive. The rating Committee of ICRA has also reaffirmed the short term rating for the captioned LOC at [ICRA] A1 (pronounced ICRA A one).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU