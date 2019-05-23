JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

T.V. Today Network Ltd down for fifth straight session
Business Standard

Tejas Networks gets reaffirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From ICRA

Tejas Networks announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LOC) at [ICRA] A (pronounced as ICRA A). The outlook on the long term rating is Positive. The rating Committee of ICRA has also reaffirmed the short term rating for the captioned LOC at [ICRA] A1 (pronounced ICRA A one).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements