Nippon Life Insurance of Japan to increase its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Capital to exit its entire RNAM shareholding

of Japan announced it has signed binding definitive agreements with Capital to increase its stake in Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) to 75%. Both partners currently hold 42.88% each in the company, while the rest is with public shareholders.

will exit its entire RNAM shareholding to Nippon Life Insurance, and Offer For Sale to other financial investors to ensure the minimum free float requirement of 25% is also met.

NLI will make the mandatory open offer at Rs. 230 per share, in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

The open offer price represents a premium of 15.5% to the minimum 60-day price as determined under the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)