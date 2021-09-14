Tejas Networks Ltd Slides 1.42%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 1.18% over last one month compared to 8.11% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 5.44% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd fell 1.42% today to trade at Rs 424.5. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.11% to quote at 1677.38. The index is up 8.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Communications Ltd decreased 1.27% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.39% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 43.45 % over last one year compared to the 50.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 1.18% over last one month compared to 8.11% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 5.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24991 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 80498 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 470.45 on 13 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67.1 on 15 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)