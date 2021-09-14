Infosys to announce Q2 result on 13 October

-
Infosys in a regulatory filing on Monday announced that the board will meet on 12 and 13 October to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30 September 2021.The IT major said its board will also consider declaration of interim dividend for second quarter ended September 2021 on the same day.
Infosys' consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Revenues in constant currency (CC) terms grew by 16.9% YoY and 4.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
While announcing its April-June quarter (Q1FY22) results, Infosys said it expects its revenue to grow by 14-16% in FY22, up from the earlier estimate of 12-14%.
Shares of Infosys were trading 0.24% lower at Rs 1,687 on BSE in early trade.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
