Tejnaksh Healthcare announces development and commercial availability of urology simulators

Tejnaksh Healthcare announced that the following simulators developed and patented by the Innovation Division of Tejnaksh Healthcare, headed by Dr. Ashish Rawandale- Patil, are now available in the market:
1. Tejnaksh Virtual Fluoroscopy simulator and Tejnaksh Fluoroscopy (X-ray) compatible PCNL Simulator.
2. Tejnaksh All-in-One Simulator
3.
Tejnaksh Sausage TURP Simulator
4. Tejnaksh USG guided Renal puncture Simulator
5. PCNL Logic Simulator
6. Stone Manipulation Simulator
