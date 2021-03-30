Equitas Small Finance Bank strengthens top management team

-
Equitas Small Finance Bank ropes in industry experts to lead important verticals like Retail Assets, Technology, Digital, Operations and Human Resources of the bank.
The leading small finance bank has recently appointed Narayanan Easwaran as Chief Technology Officer, Vaibhav Joshi as Chief Digital Officer, Pallab Mukherji as Chief People Officer, Siby Sebastian as Executive Vice President - Operations and Rohit Phadke as President and Head of Retail Assets.
