Ramco Inds increases stake in Lynks Logistics from 21.16% to 23.78%

Following subscription to rights issue of Lynks Logistics

Ramco Industries has invested Rs.5.98 crore in the Capital of Lynks Logistics by way of subscribing to 5,98,27,333 equity shares of Re.1 each, through their Rights Issue.

Consequent to the investment, the total shareholding of our Company in Lynks Logistics is 28,52,84,587 shares of face value of Re.1 each constituting 23.78% of its paid up share capital.

