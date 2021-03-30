Biocon Pharma partners with Libbs Farmaceutica for launch of generic drugs in Brazil

-
ALSO READ
Biocon's unit announces partnership with Libbs Farmaceutica
Pharma stocks rally after cabinet approves PLI scheme
J B Chemicals gains after USFDA nod for generic antihistamine
Four drug makers to acquire 20% stake each in ABCD Tech
Glenmark Pharma gains on final USFDA nod on diltiazem hydrochloride capsules
-
Biocon announced a partnership between Biocon Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon, and Libbs Farmaceutica, a leading pharmaceuticals company in Brazil, to launch generic drugs in Brazil, the world's sixth most populous country.
This partnership, which marks the entry of Biocon's generic formulations into Latin America, builds upon a successful association with Libbs, which began in 2017 to launch biosimilar Trastuzumab in Brazil.
It reflects Biocon's commitment to make affordable healthcare accessible for patients the world over, by establishing a strong global presence for its formulations portfolio, either directly or through strategic partnerships.
As part of the out-licensing deal with Libbs, Biocon Pharma will be responsible for drug development and manufacturing, while Libbs will leverage its deep expertise and reach in Brazil to import, distribute and market, subject to approvals from the Brazilian health regulatory agency, ANVISA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU