Tele-density In India Eases Under 86% In June

-
ALSO READ
Jio offers new top-ups, annual plans with cheaper, additional data
2G mobile internet services extended till April 3 in J-K
J&K govt extends 2G mobile internet services till April 15
Bharti Airtel launches 'Priority 4G Network' for its Platinum mobile customers
Mobile broadband speeds dip by up to 22.5% in March
-
According to Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) data, the number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,163.67 million at the end of May-20 to 1,160.52 million at the end of June-20, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 0.27%. Urban telephone subscription decreased from 637.85 million at the end of May-20 to 636.83 million at the end of June-20 and the rural subscription also decreased from 525.82 million to 523.69 million during the same period.
The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 86.15 at the end of May-20 to 85.85 at the end of June 20. Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) decreased from 1,143.91 million at the end of May-20 to 1,140.71 million at the end of June-20, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.28%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU