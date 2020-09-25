Tele-density In India Eases Under 86% In June

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) data, the number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,163.67 million at the end of May-20 to 1,160.52 million at the end of June-20, thereby showing a monthly decline rate of 0.27%. Urban telephone subscription decreased from 637.85 million at the end of May-20 to 636.83 million at the end of June-20 and the rural subscription also decreased from 525.82 million to 523.69 million during the same period.

The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 86.15 at the end of May-20 to 85.85 at the end of June 20. Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) decreased from 1,143.91 million at the end of May-20 to 1,140.71 million at the end of June-20, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.28%.

