Reserve Money Expands By 6.30% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation eased 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 26.90 lakh crore as on September 18th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose by 0.40% on the week to Rs 32.20 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 23.10% on a year ago basis compared to 12.4% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 9.9% so far while the reserve money has increased by 6.30%.

