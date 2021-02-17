Heritage Foods spurts after JV launches French yoghurt brand in India

-
ALSO READ
Heritage Novandie Foods commences commercial production of yoghurt
Heritage Foods spurts on offloading entire stake in Future Retail
Parag Milk Foods launches Pride of Cows 'Single Origin Ghee'
Nestle India, Infosys, APSEZ, ICICI Bank in spotlight
Parag Milk gallops on expanding health & nutrition business
-
Heritage Foods surged 8.93% to Rs 301.20 after the Indo French joint venture between the company and Novandie Foods launched French Yoghurt brand Mamie Yova in India.Heritage Novandie Foods, a joint venture between Heritage Foods and Novandie Foods, a subsidiary of Andros, France, started in 2017, today announced their entry in the Indian market with its first line of products.
The start-up is now introducing French Yoghurt recipes for the Indian market through their Yoghurt brand - Mamie Yova. Mamie Yova's fruit yoghurts and the yo pop are ready to be made available through multiple distributors and retailers, spread across modern trade, standalone supermarkets, and ecommerce channels.
The brand's journey has commenced from 3 cities in India - Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad and plans to reach Baroda and Surat by end of March 2021, followed by expansion plans to Hyderabad and Bangalore by first quarter of FY21-22.
Heritage Foods is one of the largest private dairy products provider from South India. It processes and markets a full line of dairy products including fresh milk, curd, buttermilk, lassi, ice-cream, paneer, ghee, table butter, cooking butter, milk powder, flavored milk, UHT milk and dairy whitener. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company has a significant presence in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh.
In the past six months, the stock has declined by 8.14% while the benchmark Sensex has added 35.89% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU