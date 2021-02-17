Polyplex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup, IIFL Finance Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and GFL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2021.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd tumbled 9.80% to Rs 821.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26852 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup lost 5.82% to Rs 131.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5955 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd crashed 5.47% to Rs 228.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped 5.37% to Rs 5.29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 113.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd plummeted 5.30% to Rs 92.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6536 shares in the past one month.

