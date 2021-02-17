Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd, Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and Atishay Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2021.

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 9.92% to Rs 5.9 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5105 shares in the past one month.

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 31.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28169 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd shed 7.36% to Rs 7.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13369 shares in the past one month.

Atishay Ltd corrected 6.18% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1646 shares in the past one month.

