Telecom Manufacturing In India To Get Boost With Outlay Of Rs 12195 Crores Over 5 Years

Ministry of Communications stated today that Telecom manufacturing is set to get a boost with outlay of Rs 12195 Crores over 5 years leading to enhanced production of more than Rs 2.4 Lakh Crores. Pursuant to the extraordinary incentive of PLI being provided by Government of India in various sectors, the Cabinet today has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. This approval comes in wake of very encouraging success of PLI related to Mobile and component manufacturing, which was announced in April 2020 during the height of Covid pandemic.
In spite of 31st July 2020 being the last date for applying, it received a resounding response. All major mobile component manufacturers of world are expanding their powerful footprints in India by making investments, starting exports and giving jobs to thousands of Indians. Today's Cabinet decision addresses another component of Atmanirbhar Bharat to make India a global hub of manufacturing telecom equipment including core transmission equipment, 4G/5G Next Generation Radio Access Network and Wireless Equipment, Access & Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Internet of Things (IoT) Access Devices, Other Wireless Equipment and Enterprise equipment like Switches, Routers etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU