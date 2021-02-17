Telecom Manufacturing In India To Get Boost With Outlay Of Rs 12195 Crores Over 5 Years

Ministry of Communications stated today that Telecom manufacturing is set to get a boost with outlay of Rs 12195 Crores over 5 years leading to enhanced production of more than Rs 2.4 Lakh Crores. Pursuant to the extraordinary incentive of PLI being provided by Government of India in various sectors, the Cabinet today has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. This approval comes in wake of very encouraging success of PLI related to Mobile and component manufacturing, which was announced in April 2020 during the height of Covid pandemic.

In spite of 31st July 2020 being the last date for applying, it received a resounding response. All major mobile component manufacturers of world are expanding their powerful footprints in India by making investments, starting exports and giving jobs to thousands of Indians. Today's Cabinet decision addresses another component of Atmanirbhar Bharat to make India a global hub of manufacturing telecom equipment including core transmission equipment, 4G/5G Next Generation Radio Access Network and Wireless Equipment, Access & Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Internet of Things (IoT) Access Devices, Other Wireless Equipment and Enterprise equipment like Switches, Routers etc.

