Paddy Procurement Up 15.64% On Year

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tripura with purchase of over 643.74 LMTs of paddy up to 15.02.2021.

This is an increase of 15.64% against the last year corresponding purchase of 556.65 LMT. Out of the total purchase of 643.74 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.82 LMT which is 31.50% of total procurement.

