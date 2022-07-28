Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 7.43 points or 0.46% at 1605.76 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.08%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.5%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.82%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.68%), ITI Ltd (down 0.55%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.53%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.09%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.04%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.62%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1000.1 or 1.79% at 56816.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 270.15 points or 1.62% at 16911.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 175.21 points or 0.66% at 26693.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.3 points or 0.57% at 8359.84.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

