Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 12.79 points or 0.79% at 1612.85 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Route Mobile Ltd (down 5.91%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.43%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.25%),ITI Ltd (down 1.72%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.45%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.91%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.68%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.46%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.03%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.94%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.4%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 407.91 or 0.74% at 55676.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.05 points or 0.7% at 16599.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.43 points or 0.24% at 26481.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.91 points or 0.45% at 8279.93.

On BSE,1672 shares were trading in green, 1546 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)