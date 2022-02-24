Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 89.35 points or 5.13% at 1653.83 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 17.34%), ITI Ltd (down 8.67%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 8.21%),HFCL Ltd (down 7.91%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 7.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 7.52%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 7.28%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 6.36%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 5.09%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.99%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1796.87 or 3.14% at 55435.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 587.1 points or 3.44% at 16476.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1292.09 points or 4.8% at 25654.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 373.01 points or 4.52% at 7879.3.

On BSE,225 shares were trading in green, 3109 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)